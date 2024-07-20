Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Watching space Rahul

Congress party's score of 99 in the Lok Sabha elections has vaporised three painful questions dogging Rahul Gandhi for two decades. His record so far deserves a closer look

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader
Premium

Shekhar Gupta
6 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2024 | 9:30 AM IST
As Rahul Gandhi heads for the first full session of the third Narendra Modi government, he can take comfort in the fact that three painful questions dogging him for two decades have vaporised.

First, does the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — or should it — take the Congress seriously? Second, does it — or should it — take Rahul Gandhi seriously? And third, can you bring back to life a party as nearly dead as the Congress?

The answers to all three came by the afternoon of counting day, June 4. Not only must the BJP take the Congress
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Time for accommodation

Martian dream vs reality

Congratulations! Twitter just turned 18

Best of BS Opinion: A call for greater focus on revenue side, more

A call for greater focus on revenue side

Topics : Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi BS Opinion Lok Sabha elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 20 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMicrosoft OutageDonald TrumpLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon