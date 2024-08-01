Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Weapons and technology

In its procurement decisions, India faces a balance-of-power choice as it weighs its options between western democracies and Russia

Weaponising a military force has never been easy. In the early 1960s, the Indian Air Force (IAF) grappled with the difficult question of which fighter aircraft should equip its military. Having equipped practically the entire Indian Navy with British
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Ajai Shukla
6 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 10:01 PM IST
Weaponising a military force has never been easy. In the early 1960s, the Indian Air Force (IAF) grappled with the difficult question of which fighter aircraft should equip its military. Having equipped practically the entire Indian Navy with British warships already, New Delhi opted to build the versatile MiG-21, under licence from the Soviet Union. But even then, in our earliest days as a major arms buyer, New Delhi experienced the most fundamental reality of the international arms bazaar: Weapons procurement choices are rarely functions of technology or cost alone. Instead, they are most deeply anchored in
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

War on peace

Electronics export opportunity

Budget 'nudges' in the right directions

ITIs: Back to the centre stage

Global trade trends and Budget initiatives

Topics : BS Opinion India weapons Technology Russia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 10:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIsmail Haniyeh AssassinationOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon