Weigh the risks of EB-5 citizenship route

Nilesh, a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) client, called to seek counsel on the advisability of applying for investment-based citizenship in the United States (US). He is a software professional in his mid-thirties who works for a global consultancy firm in the West Asia.



Thanks to his high income and judicious investments, Nilesh is well-positioned to meet goals such as buying a house, his daughter’s higher education, and his own retirement. For some time now, Nilesh has been planning to migrate and settle permanently in a country that offers a congenial lifestyle for his family.

A methodical person, he created a framework for making the choice. His parameters include an English-speaking country, a secure environment, good educational and health facilities, scope for his