Friday, July 25, 2025 | 11:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / 'Western vs Indian': Differing management approaches reflect cultural roots

'Western vs Indian': Differing management approaches reflect cultural roots

Western management abhors ambiguity. Indians tolerate and thrive in it

10 years after Satyam, independent directors more than just a ticking box
premium

Younger generations in families, after a foreign education, are seen to integrate West and Indian ideas intelligently.

R Gopalakrishnan Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 11:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Several Indian thinkers (me included) place an emphasis on an “Indian” way as compared to a “Western” way of management. They refer to Swami Vivekananda or the Mahabharata to draw lessons. Is this relevant or valid? There is some degree of validity, but only some, particularly in the equilibrium between efficiency and effectiveness. 
Our assumptions about life and work are shaped by deep and unmanifest influences of culture, for example, deference to power, authority, and age, as seen in Indian business leaders genuflecting before ministers and bureaucrats. When I saw North Atlantic Treaty Organization chief Mark Rutte, a blunt Dutchman,
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Indian corporates Management BS Opinion
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon