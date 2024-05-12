Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

What ails public sector banks?

Two books written by public sector bankers flag symptoms that range from seemingly small episodes to serious, reputation-ruining actions

bank banks banking
Premium

Tamal Bandyopadhyay
7 min read Last Updated : May 12 2024 | 4:39 PM IST
Board members of PSU banks are by and large decent people, but “other than a few, they are not able to contribute much”. Some of them are “failed or aspiring politicians”

My schoolmate, a general manager (GM) in Uco Bank, retired in March. A series of farewell functions kept him busy during his last days in office, and even after retirement. Not every public sector banker is this lucky.

Take the case of S Aftab, who had retired as a GM of Union Bank of India  a few years back. In his book, A Banker’s Musings: Trials and
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion PSBs public sector borrowings finance sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 12 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEAkshaya Tritiya 2024Gold prices on Akshaya TritiyaArvind Kejriwal Interim BailIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon