What global finance must do to fight digital fraud across sectors

The digital revolution in financial services has reshaped customer interactions, offering unmatched convenience, speed and accessibility. However, this progress has also fuelled a sharp rise in financial fraud, making it imperative for banks and financial institutions to proactively adopt cutting-edge risk mitigation techniques.

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) annual report for 2023–24 shows a worrying increase in fraud, with 36,075 cases reported, involving losses of ₹13,930 crore. Deloitte India’s ‘India Banking Fraud Survey 2021’ reveals that nearly 40 per cent of fraud cases are linked to digital- and cyber-related issues. Similar trends have been observed globally, with financial regulators