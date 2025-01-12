What lies ahead for banking and financial sector in the Year of the Snake?

Going by the Chinese zodiac, 2025 is the Year of the Snake. The Chinese calendar, which is over 2,000 years old, is based on a 12-year cycle, with an animal from Chinese mythology representing each year. The snake, the sixth animal in the zodiac, takes centre stage in 2025.

The Chinese character for the snake represents a serpent emerging from the ground after hibernation. It symbolises unveiling of something hidden or the start of a movement or something new, given the snake’s ability to shed its skin. This is why it is also associated with transformation, renewal, and spiritual growth