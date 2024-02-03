What Modi read in 'school'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking in Delhi on Monday cautioned parents against treating their children’s report cards as their own visiting cards

In this heavily headline- and intrigue-laden political environment, we run the risk of missing out on three vital pointers. Let’s go chronologically.

First, on the day of the consecration of the Ram temple at Ayodhya, many key handles of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shared the “original” version of “Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram”, or what’s called the Ram Dhun, composed by the late maestro Vishnu Digambar Paluskar.

Then, the Prime Minister, in his latest Mann ki Baat, displayed the original first page and Preamble of the Constitution — that’s without the words “secular and socialist” that Indira Gandhi added in her six-year