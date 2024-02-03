Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

What Modi read in 'school'

Is this government really so mysterious? Is there a key to breaking the code of this BJP's politics? The answer lies in understanding old texts on the BJP-RSS ideology

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking in Delhi on Monday cautioned parents against treating their children’s report cards as their own visiting cards
Premium

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking in Delhi on Monday cautioned parents against treating their children’s report cards as their own visiting cards

Shekhar Gupta
7 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 9:30 AM IST
In this heavily headline- and intrigue-laden political environment, we run the risk of missing out on three vital pointers. Let’s go chronologically.

First, on the day of the consecration of the Ram temple at Ayodhya, many key handles of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shared the “original” version of “Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram”, or what’s called the Ram Dhun, composed by the late maestro Vishnu Digambar Paluskar.

Then, the Prime Minister, in his latest Mann ki Baat, displayed the original first page and Preamble of the Constitution — that’s without the words “secular and socialist” that Indira Gandhi added in her six-year
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Vijay Shekhar Sharma to buy a 10.3% stake in Paytm from Antfin for $628 mn

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

Paytm founder set to acquire 10.3 per cent stake in the company from Antfin

IiAS raises question on Vijay Shekhar Sharma's promoter status in Paytm

Paytm investing to build AI software stack: Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Budget focused on economic resilience, creates opportunities for all

Budget focused on economic resilience, creates opportunities for all

Interim Budget 2024-25: For agri and rural, it's continuation of the past

Interim Budget 2024-25: Higher tax-to-GDP ratio needed

Interim Budget 2024-25: A turning point for investment treaties

Topics : Narendra Modi BS Opinion NATIONAL INTEREST Shekhar Gupta National Interest Politics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon