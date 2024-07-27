Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

What the middle class isn't

What the Modi govt got wrong: Moving away from its generally upbeat messaging of 'India is on the rise, growth will get steeper, and markets are red hot and will get hotter'

Indian Middle class, Indian economy
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Shekhar Gupta
6 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 9:30 AM IST
With her latest Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has walked into the nastiest of all hornets’ nests: The Great Indian Middle Class.

Through the week, she and her ministry have been pilloried on social media. Those in the mainstream media are dismayed, but more measured. There can be reasonable, pragmatic, ideological, and even moral arguments against the new, Thomas Piketty-esque (soak the rich, especially when they earn from their accumulated wealth) changes in the capital gains taxes. However, it doesn’t justify the kind of outrage it has unleashed, with hundreds of furious, often personalised, memes.

Did the
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Unsung heroes, not a burden

Will Trump get his wish for a weaker dollar?

A twisted electoral puzzle

A leader is just a comma

Best of BS Opinion: Capital gains tax reforms in context, filling a gap

Topics : Narendra Modi Nirmala Sitharaman BS Opinion middle class

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 27 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayKargil Diwas 2024 QuotesNEET UG 2024 Revised ResultLatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayBelated ITROlympics 2024 Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon