When 80 km is too long: Darbhanga to Janakpur, two tales of stalled change

The distance between Darbhanga (India) and Janakpur (Nepal) is barely 80 km. But here in Darbhanga, the Gen Z-led upheavals in Nepal have the quality of a blur. It is remarkable that events that have had a cataclysmic impact on many political leaders and their parties just 100 km away have had no impact on the placidity — even hopelessness — in Darbhanga.

Suraj Rai talks as he rolls out and flips aalu paranthas on his smoking griddle in a tarpaulin-covered stall by the side of the road. He’s been a “caterer”, as he describes himself, at the same spot,