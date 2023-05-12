close

When facing foreign criticism, India's defensive aggression won't help

India needs a more measured response to criticism from abroad while the West needs to check the lens through which it views places like India, writes T N Ninan

T N Ninan
4 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 7:18 PM IST
The government’s prickly responses to international commentary on the country’s press freedom, human rights, corruption, treatment of minorities, etc reveal a blunt unwillingness to accept a deteriorating situation on most such issues. Any independent observer can see that media freedom has suffered under the Narendra Modi government. It is equally obvious that the regime has facilitated the creation of a public space that has given rise to hate speech (like public calls for lynching Muslims), the overwhelming of the social media by hostile troll armies, street killings, and the like. None of this is news to Indians, who don’t need international ratings to tell them what the reality is.
What bears noting are the government’s different responses to criticism. Domestic criticism is treated with a combination of disdainful silence, off-camera pressure, curbs on the right to information, action under draconian laws, and prosecutorial action wh
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Topics : Narendra Modi Weekend Ruminations T N Ninan India Foreign Policy

First Published: May 12 2023 | 7:17 PM IST

