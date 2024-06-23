When trade barriers are justified

A full understanding of the adverse consequences of autarky (of government interference in cross-border activities of the people) is the hallmark of professional competence in economics. But the world is in an unprecedented situation today: The problems of Chinese

macroeconomic policy are imposing an adverse impact worldwide. We believe there is merit in using Indian state power to create trade barriers against Chinese exports into India. These actions should be part of a full policy package that fosters Indian economic dynamism.

Xi Jinping came to power in 2013. Under his watch, the “China model” has fully blossomed. This involves