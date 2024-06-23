Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

When trade barriers are justified

In one rare situation, there is a case for some protectionism against imports from China

In one rare situation, there is a case for some protectionism against imports from China
Premium

ILLUSTRATION: AJAY MOHANTY

Ajay Shah Ila Patnaik
6 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2024 | 10:29 PM IST
A full understanding of the adverse consequences of autarky (of government interference in cross-border activities of the people) is the hallmark of professional competence in economics. But the world is in an unprecedented situation today: The problems of Chinese 

macroeconomic policy are imposing an adverse impact worldwide. We believe there is merit in using Indian state power to create trade barriers against Chinese exports into India. These actions should be part of a full policy package that fosters Indian economic dynamism.

Xi Jinping came to power in 2013. Under his watch, the “China model” has fully blossomed. This involves
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion India china trade Trade exports India China tension

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2024 | 10:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET-UG 2024 Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon