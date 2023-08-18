When will Doctor AI treat me?

The year 2054 serves as the backdrop for Steven Spielberg’s 2002 film Minority Report. It featured a bespoke eye-surgery robot controlled by a backstreet surgeon using visualisation technology. John Anderton, the protagonist, underwent a double eye transplant. Was this vision too futuristic for 2054?

As generative artificial intelligence (AI) reaches an inflection point, AI is increasingly imitating science fiction and interfering with every bit of our lives and lifestyles. The use of AI in medical science, namely in the diagnosis and treatment of human patients, has the potential to be a game-cha