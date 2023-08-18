Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.31%)
64948.66 -202.36
Nifty (-0.28%)
19310.15 -55.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
37815.40 -80.10
Nifty Smallcap (-0.54%)
5312.40 -28.95
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
43851.05 -40.30
Heatmap

When will Doctor AI treat me?

The rapid evolution of AI in health care, resembling science fiction scenarios, presents new transformative potential and challenges

artificial intelligence, Ai
Premium

Atanu Biswas
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 10:42 PM IST
Follow Us
The year 2054 serves as the backdrop for Steven Spielberg’s 2002 film Minority Report. It featured a bespoke eye-surgery robot controlled by a backstreet surgeon using visualisation technology. John Anderton, the protagonist, underwent a double eye transplant. Was this vision too futuristic for 2054?

As generative artificial intelligence (AI) reaches an inflection point, AI is increasingly imitating science fiction and interfering with every bit of our lives and lifestyles. The use of AI in medical science, namely in the diagnosis and treatment of human patients, has the potential to be a game-cha
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

11-year-old Kerala girl develops unique eye scanning app that uses AI

Centre working on digital registry for organ donation to streamline process

Pig kidney in a human body? This experiment is working fine a month later

Gujarat firm gets notice as poor-quality eye drops infect 30 Sri Lankans

Corporate India's health insurance safety net doesn't cover everyone

Adam Smith's enduring legacy

Ever evolving Sherlock Holmes

The dark side of AI art

ChatGPT vs humans: What it can and cannot accomplish

Does Brics exist only because a good acronym cannot be allowed to die?

Poverty declines, but battle not over

Suit-boot nationalism

Turning AI challenge into golden opportunity

NRF: What research should be funded?

Topics : Artificial Intelligence in health

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 10:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesGold-Silver PriceRBI New Guidelines for LoansStock to Watch TodayChandrayaan-3Jio Financial ServicesAP Dhillon Web SeriesTelangana Elections 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: ReportNCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50KMP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in UkraineCentre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS SecuritiesLaptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon