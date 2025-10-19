Sunday, October 19, 2025 | 11:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Where growth comes from: Nobelists stress pragmatism and progress culture

Where growth comes from: Nobelists stress pragmatism and progress culture

That should be a core question for the discipline of economics, but surprisingly few Nobel Prizes have been awarded to those who ask it

Economy grwoth
premium

This year’s Nobel laureates have provided two answers to those questions. Profs Aghion and Howitt say: Be pragmatic. And Joel Mokyr says: Be progressive. (ILLUSTRATION:BINAY SINHA )

Mihir S Sharma
6 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2025 | 10:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

What is economic growth, and from what does it emerge? Is it simply an accumulation of more material, more inputs, more natural resources, and more labour and capital? Is it a product basically of technological progress, or is there something even more subtle at work?
 
That should be a core question for the discipline of economics, but surprisingly few Nobel Prizes have been awarded to those who ask it. When Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, and Peter Howitt were given the prize this year, they joined a very short list. Only Simon Kuznets in 1971 and
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Nobel Literature Nobel Literature Prize economic growth
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon