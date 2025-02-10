Which road to Viksit Bharat? Charting India's path to development by 2047

There is a lot of chatter about how India can become prosperous ever since the current regime decided to offer one more slogan for us to live by: Viksit Bharat or a developed India by 2047. How countries become rich is a huge topic of debate, not just in India but all over the world. That is because there are only a few rich countries, surrounded by a sea of struggling nations. The World Bank classifies countries as “low-income”, “lower-middle income”, “upper-middle income”, and “high-income”. There are 58 high-income countries although there are big differences among them; 28 other countries