Who are the Global South?

The term Global South (GS) was possibly first used by Carl Oglesby in a special 1969 issue of the journal Commonweal, dealing with the Vietnam War. It gained a boost from the Willy Brandt (former German Chancellor) Report, “North South: A Program for Survival” (1980), which highlighted the massive gap in standards of living between the North and the South (he even drew a line on the world map separating the two) and argued forcefully for a much larger transfer of resources from the rich North (comprising mostly the United States, Europe and Japan) to the poor South, along with
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper