Sunday, November 09, 2025 | 06:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Who ate the banks' cake? Indian banking sees structural deposit shift

Who ate the banks' cake? Indian banking sees structural deposit shift

As deposit growth lags credit expansion, Indian banks face shrinking low-cost Casa inflows, rising funding costs, and structural shifts driven by UPI, e-Kuber, and digital savings trends

Banks, bank
premium

Credit growth has outpaced deposit growth on most fortnights of this financial year. | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Tamal Bandyopadhyay
8 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

These past few months, the left and right side of Indian banks’ balance sheets have been engaged in a tug-of-war. The left side lists a bank’s assets – loans and investments; the right side carries the liabilities – deposits and capital.
 
Credit growth has outpaced deposit growth on most fortnights of this financial year. As on October 17, year-on-year deposit growth was 9.5 per cent against 11.7 per cent a year ago; credit growth was 11.5 per cent, the same during the previous 12 months. 
In the current financial year so far, deposit growth has been 5.8 per cent against
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Indian banking system Deposits in banks RBI rate cut banking liquidity RBI Policy BS Opinion
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon