Who ate the banks' cake? Indian banking sees structural deposit shift

These past few months, the left and right side of Indian banks’ balance sheets have been engaged in a tug-of-war. The left side lists a bank’s assets – loans and investments; the right side carries the liabilities – deposits and capital.

Credit growth has outpaced deposit growth on most fortnights of this financial year. As on October 17, year-on-year deposit growth was 9.5 per cent against 11.7 per cent a year ago; credit growth was 11.5 per cent, the same during the previous 12 months.

In the current financial year so far, deposit growth has been 5.8 per cent against