Why climate efforts fail to cut emissions

The current climate discussions at the 28th edition of the Conference of the Parties (COP) in Dubai centred around the target of limiting the earth’s temperature rise to below 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of this century from the pre-industrial (1850-1900) average of 13.9 degrees Celsius.

The target, set initially by the Paris Agreement in 2015, is seen as essential to prevent some of the most catastrophic impacts of climate change. Countries are required to make substantial cuts in their greenhouse gas emissions to achieve this target.

Climate models show that global temperatures have increased by 1.4 degrees Celsius and could rise to 3 degrees Celsius by 2100 if we don’t reduce emissions. Greenhouse gas emissions have jumped from