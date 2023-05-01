Why former J&K Guv Satyapal Malik may be taking Modi's critics for a ride

Having been a beneficiary of the Modi government's largesse as governor for five long years in four states, one must question his objectives in delegitimising its leadership now. For starters, one might ask whether he is truly the loner he is projecting himself as or whether hidden political forces back him. The timing of his revelations should also raise some questions coinciding with the Adani imbroglio, which has considera

Former governor of Jammu & Kashmir Satyapal Malik has overnight become the toast of the town among critics of the present regime who find his charges a vindication of what they would like to believe. He confirms their worst "suspicions" about the terrorist attack in Pulwama in 2019, and they find it easy to agree with his allegations about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, the more they drink from the poisoned chalice so generously offered by Malik, the more they may harm any principled opposition to the Modi government.