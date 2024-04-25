Why future of cars does not look electrified

The Economist magazine, which calls itself a newspaper, is a venerable old institution. Successful people are said to read it. The not-so-successful ones, such as your columnist, read it only occasionally.

One such random reading threw up a headline from the economist.com website that struck a chord.

“The future lies with electric vehicles,” said a special report dated April 14, 2023.

Some people in India do not like the kind of coverage The Economist does of this country’s economy and politics, especially when the two – economy and politics — are spoken of in the same breath. But this soothsaying about automobiles would