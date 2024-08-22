Why India must do more to move towards a trust-based governance model

A key indicator of a developed society is the level of trust the government places in its citizens, businesses and institutions. The trust, or the lack of it, is evident in governmental systems and processes. Developed countries generally exhibit greater governmental trust than developing countries, although this metric is rarely studied.

Mandatory document attestation for any paperwork, a frequently asked requirement, is an example of mistrust. In a paper-based bureaucratic system, this requirement adds significant drudgery and cost, especially for the small and the poor, making every transaction cumbersome. Another example of distrust is the extensive, often