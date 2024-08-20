Why it'll be a good idea for India to try connecting with Kamala Harris

On Thursday this week, Kamala Harris will be formally anointed as the nominee of the Democratic Party for the presidential elections in November. The Democratic Party Convention underway in Chicago will mark the culmination of a remarkably successful campaign by Ms Harris, jettisoning her image as a bland and pedestrian political figure and a mostly invisible Vice-President under Joe Biden, the incumbent President.

Her swift and uncontested endorsement as Democratic Party nominee once Mr Biden bowed to pressure within his party to withdraw from the race, was unexpected. The flood of cash that began to flow into