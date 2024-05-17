Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Why simple election narratives fail

Given India's complex electoral dynamics and geographical diversity, policy initiatives crafted to suit a simple national narrative are not very useful

politics
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 10:46 PM IST
One challenge for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the 2024 election campaign has been the inability to find an Opposition front-runner for Prime Minister. Paradoxical as it may seem, the BJP would find it much easier to campaign against a “Shadow PM”.

Since 2014, the BJP has centred its Lok Sabha strategy on showcasing one man in a presidential-style campaign. This is a simple narrative and it leverages the existence of a star campaigner. But it requires a target — an Opposition “shadow PM” who can be denigrated and ridiculed in comparison. In this election, there isn’t one such
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha elections European Union

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 17 2024 | 10:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGo Digit Subscription Status, Day 3India 2024 Economic GrowthNirmala SitharamanIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon