Why simple election narratives fail

One challenge for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the 2024 election campaign has been the inability to find an Opposition front-runner for Prime Minister. Paradoxical as it may seem, the BJP would find it much easier to campaign against a “Shadow PM”.

Since 2014, the BJP has centred its Lok Sabha strategy on showcasing one man in a presidential-style campaign. This is a simple narrative and it leverages the existence of a star campaigner. But it requires a target — an Opposition “shadow PM” who can be denigrated and ridiculed in comparison. In this election, there isn’t one such