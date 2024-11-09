Why there's only one Bukhara: The mystique of iconic restaurant endures

I first ate at the Bukhara way back in 1986. That too Sikandari Raan cooked by the legendary Chef Madan Lal Jaiswal. Honestly, I had never tasted a lentil dish quite like Dal Bukhara till then. I was amazed that dal could taste so delicious. The menu was fairly spartan — the Barrah Kababs were there, and even back then, it boasted Tandoori Aloo, the Naan Bukhara and Phirni. The experience of an open kitchen was a novelty in the 1980s. The interiors — a harmonious blend of rustic elegance, featuring stone walls adorned with traditional carpets, rough-hewn trestle tables,