Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / Why there's only one Bukhara: The mystique of iconic restaurant endures

Why there's only one Bukhara: The mystique of iconic restaurant endures

Within a year of its launch in New York, the Bukhara was shuttered. Despite a good start, the restaurant never really managed to emulate the success of the original

Bukhara
Premium

Photo: website/ itchotels.com

Sandeep Goyal
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 12:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

I first ate at the Bukhara way back in 1986. That too Sikandari Raan cooked by the legendary Chef Madan Lal Jaiswal. Honestly, I had never tasted a lentil dish quite like Dal Bukhara till then. I was amazed that dal could taste so delicious. The menu was fairly spartan — the Barrah Kababs were there, and even back then, it boasted Tandoori Aloo, the Naan Bukhara and Phirni. The experience of an open kitchen was a novelty in the 1980s. The interiors — a harmonious blend of rustic elegance, featuring stone walls adorned with traditional carpets, rough-hewn trestle tables,
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Restaurant Indian chefs

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon