Will half-truths in the Parliament bring peace to Manipur?

The government’s interventions on the Manipur violence in the Parliament do not address the root causes of the unprecedented ethnic cleansing in the state.

Speaking on the no-confidence vote, Union Home Minister Amit Shah made two points – that the Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh must be retained because he was “cooperating” with the Centre and that illegal immigrants from Myanmar caused ethnic clashes. Both are half-truths. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s long reply gave less than 10 minutes to Manipur. He reduced the Manipur issue to “unforgivable” crimes against w