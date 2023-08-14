Confirmation

Will half-truths in the Parliament bring peace to Manipur?

The reasons for the ongoing ethnic war have to be identified and addressed. The HM and the PM have offered Parliament no insights on how they intend to do this

Manipur
Bharat Bhushan
6 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 8:13 AM IST
The government’s interventions on the Manipur violence in the Parliament do not address the root causes of the unprecedented ethnic cleansing in the state.

Speaking on the no-confidence vote, Union Home Minister Amit Shah made two points – that the Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh must be retained because he was “cooperating” with the Centre and that illegal immigrants from Myanmar caused ethnic clashes. Both are half-truths. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s long reply gave less than 10 minutes to Manipur. He reduced the Manipur issue to “unforgivable” crimes against w
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Topics : Narendra Modi Amit Shah N Biren Singh Manipur violence Parliament Monsoon session

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 8:13 AM IST

