Friday, November 07, 2025 | 10:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Will the vibrant capital market bring the next Nvidia from India?

Will the vibrant capital market bring the next Nvidia from India?

As US startups stay private longer, India's open, vibrant capital markets are letting younger companies list sooner - and inviting retail investors to join the compounding early

stock market, indian stock market, markets
premium

The IPO is not an exit event, and as the dust from it settles, the real work begins again (Image: Bloomberg)

Ashish Agrawal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 10:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In 1980, Apple went public at a $1.8 billion market cap, just five years after its founding. Microsoft followed in 1986 at $800 million, 11 years after founding, and Nvidia in 1999 at $600 million, six years after founding. Today, these companies are the world’s most valuable, each worth close to $4 trillion. Their compounding is a reminder of the extraordinary wealth-creation opportunity that public markets can unlock  —not only for founders and institutions, but also for everyday retail investors who invested early and remained invested. 
Over the years, this dynamic has shifted. In the US today, iconic startups like
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : IPOs Indian startups Capital markets Retail investors Nvidia BS Opinion
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon