Will the vibrant capital market bring the next Nvidia from India?

In 1980, Apple went public at a $1.8 billion market cap, just five years after its founding. Microsoft followed in 1986 at $800 million, 11 years after founding, and Nvidia in 1999 at $600 million, six years after founding. Today, these companies are the world’s most valuable, each worth close to $4 trillion. Their compounding is a reminder of the extraordinary wealth-creation opportunity that public markets can unlock —not only for founders and institutions, but also for everyday retail investors who invested early and remained invested.

