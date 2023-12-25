Will Trump be on the ballot?

On March 5, 2024, the people of Colorado will vote in a “primary election” to determine which candidates can compete for the US presidency in November. The question now looming is whether former President Donald Trump’s name will appear on the Republican Party’s primary ballot.



In a recent decision — variously characterised as a “bombshell,” “explosive,” and “a huge moment for democracy”— the Supreme Court of Colorado answered “no.” A 4-3 majority on the court ruled that Mr Trump’s fate was sealed by Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amend­ment, which prohibits “insurrectionists” from holding federal or state office.

The Court’s