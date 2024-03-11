Will unemployment be an issue for young voters?

To counter the "Modi ki guarantee" on state subsidies and schemes, the Congress party has offered five guarantees to the youth.
They centre on employment: a clear timeline to fill three million vacant posts in the central government; the right to apprenticeship for a year with a Rs 8,500 monthly stipend; a law to prevent exam paper leaks; social security for gig workers; and Yuva Roshni, a Rs 5,000 crore national fund distributed across each district as a startup fund for youth. In addition, the party has announced that it will end the Agniveer Scheme, a three-year contract
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper