With a stagnant economy, Pakistan needs to focus on citizens' welfare

It’s been a month since the Pahalgam attack. India subsequently responded with precise targeting of terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. It also responded effectively to Pakistan’s military escalation, inflicting significant damage on its military assets before both sides agreed to de-escalate. India’s response has clearly set a higher threshold for action against Pakistan-backed terrorism. This has sparked a debate on whether India’s response — both kinetic and non-kinetic — will deter Pakistan, and for how long.

Security analysts have offered several explanations for the motive behind the Pahalgam attack. Apart from aiming to disrupt the return to normalcy