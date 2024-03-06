Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Women's rights as a power play

With elections approaching, women have become the focus of political contestations, but no amount of handouts can change the reality of gender disparity in India

Women attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Nari Shakti Vandan Abhinandan' programme, at Barasat in North 24 Parganas district (PTI Photo)
Premium

Women attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Nari Shakti Vandan Abhinandan' programme, at Barasat in North 24 Parganas district (PTI Photo)

Kanika Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 10:49 PM IST
International Women’s Day falls tomorrow, that time of the year when journalists’ inboxes are flooded with entreaties to cover some corporate initiative or the other to “empower” women. The impact of these disparate well-meaning efforts, some of them quite successful, become moot when you read about recent appalling events at Sandeshkhali, West Bengal and Dumka, Jharkhand. Both underline the “distance to horizon”, to use the terminology of surveys, towards gender equality and the deeply problematic nature of Indian society in which the political class across the ideological spectrum is complicit. Halfway through the third decade of the 21st century, women’s
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

MP election LIVE: PM Modi addresses voters of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

MP polls LIVE: BJP releases list of 40 star campaigners for state elections

MP election LIVE: No greed for CM post, says Scindia ahead of elections

PM reaches Bhopal, to lay foundation of projects worth over Rs 50,700 cr

India and the IEA: Friends with benefits?

Deepening US-India ties through innovation, trade

A non-binary worldview

Time to speak up, women

Green hydrogen at a crossroads

Topics : International Women's Day Narendra Modi BS Opinion women empowerment women in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 10:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protests LIVELatest News LiveGold Price TodayWater Crisis in BengaluruAccentureIndia vs England 5th Test Playing 11Maha Shivratri 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon