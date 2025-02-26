Women's workforce participation up, but social barriers need more action

The participation of women in the workforce holds immense significance, contributing not only to the country’s economic growth, but also adding to workplace diversity across industries. According to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), women’s workforce participation was 40.3 per cent, compared to 76.3 per cent for men, during the survey period 2023-24. While women’s participation in the workforce has steadily improved since 2017-18, there remains significant scope for further improvement. More women in the workforce could boost India’s overall economic growth, contributing to Viksit Bharat@2047.

Trends in PLFS: The PLFS indicates a substantial improvement in the women’s labour force