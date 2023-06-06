close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

World Test Championship: Ringside view from the Oval

The WTC final is significant for mainly two reasons

Deep Dasgupta
Sports
Premium

5 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 9:19 PM IST
Follow Us
There’s a definite buzz about the World Test Championship final in the UK. But there’s gre­ater excitement around the big summer of Test cricket in England, with the Ashes following on the heels of the WTC final. That said, one can expect the Ind­ian diaspora to make good noise at the Oval when Rohit Sharma leads his team on to the ground on Wednesday.
 
The WTC final is significant for mainly two reasons. The first one is obvious and deals with the sustainability of the Test format with T20 leagues proliferating around the world. The other pertains to Sharma and India’s head coach, Rahul Dravid.
 
Let’s get the first one out of the way. WTC is a complex format. Teams play multiple bilateral series over a cycle of two years and none of them ends up playing the same number of matches. The even more complicated points system adds more relevance to each Test that is played — more importantly, going b
Or
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

ICC World Test Championship Final: Timing, dates, when and where to watch

WTC Final: Australia to rely on bowling against India amid batting woes

WTC Final 2023: India's road was full of thrills, last-minute hurdles

WTC 2023: Australia avoid hurdles, ride smoothly on its road to final

WTC Final: Batting big worry; India find strength in Kohli, Shami and Gill

A casual attitude to safety

India's quantitative tightening

Expected pause, surprise on stance?

Is Sachin Pilot readying to fly solo?

CBIC should clear the air quickly on pre-import issues

Topics : ICC World Test Championship

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 9:19 PM IST

Latest News

View More

World Test Championship: Ringside view from the Oval

Sports
5 min read

Best of BS Opinion: A long pause, India's quantitative tightening, and more

RBI
1 min read

A casual attitude to safety

Odisha Train accident
5 min read

India's quantitative tightening

Illustration
6 min read

Off track at Balasore

Odisha triple train crash
3 min read

Most Popular

World Test Championship: Ringside view from the Oval

Image
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon