WTO's step towards dispute settlement process reform

Towards the end of lastmonth, Usha Dwarka-Canabady, the representative of Mauritiusto the World Trade Organization (WTO) was appointed as ‘facilitator’ for negotiations on reform of the WTO’s dispute settlement process. The deliberations would now build upon the consolidated text which emerged from the earlier informal process and take place on a formal basis, with a work plan, timetable and periodic reports to the WTO members. It is a step towards the goal of securing a fully functioning trade disputes settlement system by 2024, a mandate set by the WTO members at its 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12).



The WTO dispute settlement