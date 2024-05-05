Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

WTO's step towards dispute settlement process reform

Many WTO members have opted to include a mechanism for resolving trade disputes in their bilateral or regional free trade agreements

World Trade Organisation, WTO
Premium

World Trade Organisation (Photo: Reuters)

TNC Rajagopalan
3 min read Last Updated : May 05 2024 | 10:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Towards the end of lastmonth, Usha Dwarka-Canabady, the representative of Mauritiusto the World Trade Organization (WTO) was appointed as ‘facilitator’ for negotiations on reform of the WTO’s dispute settlement process. The deliberations would now build upon the consolidated text which emerged from the earlier informal process and take place on a formal basis, with a work plan, timetable and periodic reports to the WTO members. It is a step towards the goal of securing a fully functioning trade disputes settlement system by 2024, a mandate set by the WTO members at its 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12).

The WTO dispute settlement
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : WTO WTO India WTO Summit WTO ministerial meet WTO conference WTO talks WTO on global trade

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 05 2024 | 10:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVETop Hottest Cities in IndiaAdani Group | SEBIKL Sharma | AmethiIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon