WTO's trade policy toolkit for climate action

The World Trade Organization (WTO) has unveiled its 10-point set of trade policy tools for climate action at the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai. Here are the main points.

Governments could revise their domestic procurement policies to include and mandate climate-sensitive criteria, such as science-based, low-carbon requirements in tenders. Implementing trade facilitation measures, such as digitalisation of paper-based trade processes can help reduce border control delays and consequently, the related wasteful energy consumption. Import tariffs could be reviewed to promote the affordability and uptake of products such as renewable energy equipment and electric vehicles (EVs) needed for the transition to a low-carbon economy.

The growing number of energy efficiency requirements for consumer goods such as EVs or household