WTO's trade policy toolkit for climate action

Our policymakers may take note of the recommendations and fine-tune our policies

World Trade Organisation, WTO
Premium

World Trade Organisation (Photo: Reuters)

TNC Rajagopalan
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2023 | 10:59 PM IST
The World Trade Organization (WTO) has unveiled its 10-point set of trade policy tools for climate action at the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai. Here are the main points.

Governments could revise their domestic procurement policies to include and mandate climate-sensitive criteria, such as science-based, low-carbon requirements in tenders. Implementing trade facilitation measures, such as digitalisation of paper-based trade processes can help reduce border control delays and consequently, the related wasteful energy consumption. Import tariffs could be reviewed to promote  the affordability and uptake  of products such as renewable energy equipment and electric vehicles (EVs) needed for the transition to a low-carbon economy.

The growing number of energy efficiency requirements for consumer goods such as EVs or household
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Topics : WTO climate plan Trade talks

First Published: Dec 10 2023 | 10:59 PM IST

