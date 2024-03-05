Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

A big leap

Investment in semiconductors is just beginning

fab chip semiconductors
Premium

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 10:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After US chip-making giant Micron laid the foundation for constructing its first semiconductor plant in India in Gujarat last year, the country has increased its semiconductor ambitions. Recently, the Union Cabinet approved three more semiconductor units with investment worth Rs 1.26 trillion, including what will be India’s first semiconductor fabrication plant. Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd will set up a semiconductor fab in partnership with Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp of Taiwan in Dholera, Gujarat. Besides, two semiconductor ATMP (assembly, testing, marking, and packaging) units will be set up in Morigaon, Assam, and Sanand, Gujarat, respectively. This is a big leap for

Also Read

Global threats

Fire in the dream factory

Amid legal tensions, Israeli chipmaker Tower resubmits semicon proposal

Banking investments

Funding green growth

Competitive ecosystem

Power on the rooftops

Mixed signals from Pakistan

Few gains at WTO

Small stocks, big risks

Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment Investment semiconductor Fab Foundation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 10:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayGoogle Billing Policy DisputeTata Motors Share PriceICC T20 World Cup 2024WPL 2024 Points TableBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon