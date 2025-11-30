A binding national plan is urgently needed to tackle air pollution

premium
A decade-long study shows no major Indian city has achieved “good” air quality, underscoring the need for a stronger national plan as pollution remains chronic despite policy efforts. | REUTERS
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 10:17 PM IST
The National Capital Region attracts countrywide and global attention for its poor air quality almost all the year round. But a recent study by Climate Trends, a research consultancy, offers a sobering truth. No major Indian city has achieved a safe air-quality index (AQI) in the past decade. The study covers 11 major cities over 10 years (2015-November 20, 2025). It shows that even for those cities such as Bengaluru, which had the cleanest air quality, their AQI never hit the “good” category; it has consistently stayed in the “satisfactory” category.
The key message from this 10-year study is that