A critical mission: Recycling critical minerals can offer near-term cushion

The Union Cabinet’s approval of a ₹1,500 crore incentive scheme to build recycling capacity for critical minerals marks a forward-looking and well-timed intervention in India’s resource security strategy. Envisaged under the National Critical Minerals Mission (NCMM), the scheme, running from 2025-26 to 2030-31, aims to recover valuable minerals from secondary sources such as ewaste, lithium-ion battery scrap, and catalytic converters in end-of-life vehicles. The importance of this initiative cannot be overstated. Critical minerals like lithium, cobalt, nickel, and rare-earth elements form the backbone of clean-energy technologies, advanced electronics, defence applications, and high-end manufacturing. Yet, the country remains overwhelmingly