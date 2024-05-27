A decade after

It has been 10 years since the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh — into Telangana, around the city of Hyderabad, and the new Andhra Pradesh, which retains the area of Rayalaseema and the districts of coastal and upper Andhra. The division of the state was not amicable. Disputes continue about the splitting of shared assets, including public-sector companies of the undivided state, and properties in Hyderabad. The acrimony between the two states is not entirely surprising. The bifurcation, after all, followed a long period of agitation by pro-Telangana activists, who believed that their part of the undivided state was being exploited