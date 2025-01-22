Business Standard

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 | 10:40 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / A decade of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao: Progress, challenges, and road ahead

A decade of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao: Progress, challenges, and road ahead

The data from the "Unified-District Information System For Education" shows that the GER for girls in higher-secondary education increased from 56.41 per cent in 2015-16 to 58.2 per cent in 2021-22

Girl education
Premium

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 10:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In 2015, the Union government launched the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme to address the deep-rooted gender disparities in India and ensure the survival, protection, and education of the girl child. While narrow in scope originally, it has since widened to tackle a host of other issues including menstrual health and sports participation among girls. A decade later, it is an appropriate moment to reflect on the scheme’s achievements, limitations, and future course of action.
 
The sex ratio at birth has long been skewed in favour of boys. A marked preference for sons implies that even as incomes and
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment girl education

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon