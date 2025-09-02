Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 11:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / A GST reset: Simplify the tax structure to boost revenue collection

A GST reset: Simplify the tax structure to boost revenue collection

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced in his Independence Day address that the GST system would be rationalised

goods and services tax, GST
premium

The idea of compensating states for a possible revenue loss, for instance, is untenable. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 10:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ahead of the two-day Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting, starting today, representatives of several states ruled by non-National Democratic Alliance parties met last week to assess the potential changes in the indirect tax system. Their suggestions, as reported in this newspaper and elsewhere, indicate that implementing the intended changes will not be easy. For instance, the group has suggested imposing an additional levy over the 40 per cent rate on sin and luxury goods. They have also suggested that the additional levy be fully transferred to states. Further, the states concerned have argued that, with 2024-25 as the
Topics : Goods and Services Tax Business Standard Editorial Comment Editorial Comment BS Opinion GST Council
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon