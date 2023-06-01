A narrative of the mind

Sports commentator Harsha Bhogle, speaking to Cricbuzz recently, revealed that he teased Mahendra Singh Dhoni before the final match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 about the exact question he was going to ask during the post-match presentation later. Dhoni’s reply was: “My answer is ready.” The former India skipper’s answer in the presentation, just the right shade of ambiguous, left his fans torn between jubilation and doubt, as he stopped short of a full confirmation on his return. There’s no doubt, though, about what his fans want. As Dhoni returned to full-time captaincy of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and amid rumours of his impending retirement, the fan frenzy reached an all-time high this IPL season. A sea of canary yellow greeted the CSK captain wherever he went. Stadia erupted in jubilant roars every time his face showed up on the jumbotron. Every stumping and every run scored brought tears of joy to the CSK brigade. Fans slept at t

Or