close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

A narrative of the mind

Brand Dhoni goes beyond the field

Business Standard Editorial Comment
MS Dhoni. (Photo: PTI)
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 10:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Sports commentator Harsha Bhogle, speaking to Cricbuzz recently, revealed that he teased Mahendra Singh Dhoni before the final match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 about the exact question he was going to ask during the post-match presentation later. Dhoni’s reply was: “My answer is ready.” The former India skipper’s answer in the presentation, just the right shade of ambiguous, left his fans torn between jubilation and doubt, as he stopped short of a full confirmation on his return. There’s no doubt, though, about what his fans want. As Dhoni returned to full-time captaincy of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and amid rumours of his impending retirement, the fan frenzy reached an all-time high this IPL season. A sea of canary yellow greeted the CSK captain wherever he went. Stadia erupted in jubilant roars every time his face showed up on the jumbotron. Every stumping and every run scored brought tears of joy to the CSK brigade. Fans slept at t
Or

Also Read

Under construction

The end of Covid Zero

Winning ways

Investment conundrum

Lula in charge

Concentration concerns

Justice demands

Robust performance

Economics of biofuels

Inefficient taxation

Topics : MS Dhoni Business Standard Editorial Comment Cricket

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 10:12 PM IST

Latest News

View More

A narrative of the mind

MS Dhoni. (Photo: PTI)
3 min read

Concentration concerns

Illustration: binay sinha
3 min read

Best of BS Opinion: Robust performance, Vande Bharat model, and more

Economic growth, GDP
1 min read

Curb your enthusiasm

global growth, economic growth
4 min read

India sourcing: From hurdle to ambition

Illustration: Binay Sinha
5 min read

Most Popular

The Vande Bharat model

Vande Bharat
6 min read

Curb your enthusiasm

global growth, economic growth
4 min read

India sourcing: From hurdle to ambition

Illustration: Binay Sinha
5 min read

Justice demands

Wrestlers in Haridwar
3 min read

Robust performance

GDP Growth
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon