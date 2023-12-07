Sensex (-0.19%)
69521.69 -132.04
Nifty (-0.17%)
20901.15 -36.55
Nifty Midcap (0.59%)
44495.00 + 262.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.42%)
6772.10 + 28.50
Nifty Bank (0.01%)
46841.40 + 6.85
Heatmap

A new start in J&K

Elections should be a precursor of statehood

EVM, election
Premium

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2023 | 9:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Four years after Jammu & Kashmir lost its special status and was bifurcated into two Union Territories, the revival of the democratic exercise is back on the agenda. On Tuesday, the Union government said it was ready for elections in Jammu & Kashmir and it’s now up to the Election Commission to announce a schedule. The following day, the Lok Sabha passed two Bills that could determine the outcome at the hustings. The first is the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, which increases the number of seats from 107 to 114, based on the 2022 report of the Delimitation Commission. The Assembly will have seven seats reserved for the Scheduled Castes, while nine will be reserved for the Scheduled

Also Read

Article 370: What is it, why was it abrogated and who's challenging it now?

Article 370 abrogation: Hearing of petitions to begin from August 2

Brexit-like referendum on Article 370 is out of question: Supreme Court

Article 370 case: Ready for election but cannot give timeframe, says Centre

Article 35A took away fundamental rights of non-residents of J&K, says CJI

A persistent social crisis

The future of INDIA

Flight to sustainability

Wait and watch

Battling dark patterns

Topics : Article 370 Business Standard Editorial Comment Jammu and Kashmir Election news Parliament

First Published: Dec 07 2023 | 9:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 5Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon