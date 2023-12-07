A new start in J&K

Four years after Jammu & Kashmir lost its special status and was bifurcated into two Union Territories, the revival of the democratic exercise is back on the agenda. On Tuesday, the Union government said it was ready for elections in Jammu & Kashmir and it’s now up to the Election Commission to announce a schedule. The following day, the Lok Sabha passed two Bills that could determine the outcome at the hustings. The first is the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, which increases the number of seats from 107 to 114, based on the 2022 report of the Delimitation Commission. The Assembly will have seven seats reserved for the Scheduled Castes, while nine will be reserved for the Scheduled