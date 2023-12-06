Sensex (0.52%)
A persistent social crisis

NCRB data shows India remains unsafe for women

crime against women rape assault
Premium

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 10:28 PM IST
Even as India seeks a place at the global high table with leadership of the Global South or permanent membership of the UN Security Council, the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data offers a grim counterpoint in the abysmal levels of women’s safety. The NCRB report records a four per cent rise in crimes against women in 2022 over the previous year. The increase might appear modest, but it prevails against an overall 4.5 per cent reduction in cognizable offences during the same period. The 445,256 cases reported in 2022 translate into about 51 first information reports (FIRs) every hour. Yet, this shocking statistic is probably a significant underestimate, reflecting only crimes that are reported. Given the well documented

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 10:19 PM IST

