A persistent social crisis

NCRB data on crime against women

Even as India seeks a place at the global high table with leadership of the Global South or permanent membership of the UN Security Council, the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data offers a grim counterpoint in the abysmal levels of women’s safety. The NCRB report records a four per cent rise in crimes against women in 2022 over the previous year. The increase might appear modest, but it prevails against an overall 4.5 per cent reduction in cognizable offences during the same period. The 445,256 cases reported in 2022 translate into about 51 first information reports (FIRs) every hour. Yet, this shocking statistic is probably a significant underestimate, reflecting only crimes that are reported. Given the well documented

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com