A question of propriety

Timing of enforcement action must be questioned

kejriwal in court, Arvind Kejriwal, Rouse Avenue Court
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal leaves from the Rouse Avenue Court in the excise policy-linked money laundering case, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 28, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 10:37 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been remanded in judicial custody till April 15 by a special court in connection with an alleged money-laundering case related to a now scrapped Delhi liquor licensing policy case after his remand with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) ended. Mr Kejriwal, the first sitting chief minister to be put behind bars, was arrested by the ED on March 22 under the stringent and controversial Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), where bail is difficult to obtain.

The ED had sought 15-day judicial custody from the special court to interrogate him, citing “non-cooperation” by Mr

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Enforcement Directorate Business Standard Editorial Comment Editorial Comment BS Opinion

First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 10:37 PM IST

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
