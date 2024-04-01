A question of propriety

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been remanded in judicial custody till April 15 by a special court in connection with an alleged money-laundering case related to a now scrapped Delhi liquor licensing policy case after his remand with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) ended. Mr Kejriwal, the first sitting chief minister to be put behind bars, was arrested by the ED on March 22 under the stringent and controversial Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), where bail is difficult to obtain.



The ED had sought 15-day judicial custody from the special court to interrogate him, citing “non-cooperation” by Mr