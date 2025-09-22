A simplified GST structure: Revenue collection must be closely tracked

In his address to the nation on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored how changes in the goods and services tax (GST) structure — which were cleared by the GST Council earlier this month and came into effect on Monday — would make goods and services more affordable for people and simplify operations for businesses. The GST Council, in its 56th meeting, had decided to move mainly to a two-rate structure, 5 per cent and 18 per cent, for most goods and services, with a demerit rate of 40 per cent for a select few goods. The council