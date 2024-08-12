A slice of Britain: Bharti's BT deal will play out in the long run

The international investment arm of Bharti Enterprises, which runs telecommunications services under the brand name Airtel, has announced the purchase of 24.5 per cent in British telecommunications major BT Group. This stake is being picked up from telecom investment vehicle Altice, which has been struggling to run down its excessive debt. Altice invested in BT Group three yeaRs ago and the value of its shares has declined by a third since then. At the time of the announcement, BT Group was valued at about $17 billion, and it rose by about 7 per cent in the houRs