Samsung to launch Galaxy S23 smartphone in lime colour: Details here

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G phone goes on sale with introductory offers: Details

Samsung to unveil 2023 foldables at Galaxy Unpacked in Seoul: Details here

It is rare that the release of a new model of a mobile phone can provoke a rethink of major geopolitical and geo-economic strategies. But that is likely to be

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com