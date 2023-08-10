A watchful pause

Reserve Bank of India goes for a hawkish pause

RBI repo rate decision: When and where to watch speech of governor Das

RBI monetary policy: Will the central bank hike repo rate again tomorrow?

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

No change: MPC presses 'pause' after hiking rate by 250 bps since May 2022

The outcome of the meeting of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Thursday checked all the necessary boxes. As was widely expected, the six-member committee left the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent, despite the anticipated surge in the Consumer Price Index-based inflation rate at least for July and August. The MPC, in fact, also revised its inflation projection for the second quarter of this financial year to 6.2 per cent, which is higher than the upper end of the tolerance band. However, in spite of the expected surge, the MPC rightly decided to see through it because the rate

