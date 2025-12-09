Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 10:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / A worrying shift: New security strategy in US reflects changing worldview

A worrying shift: New security strategy in US reflects changing worldview

Control of the Western Hemisphere is necessary to achieve ends that are important in domestic politics

Donald Trump, Trump
premium

President Donald Trump (Photo:PTI)

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 10:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The United States (US) government periodically issues a document summarising its approach to national security. The latest National Security Strategy was released last week, outlining how the administration under President Donald Trump sees the world. It contained several surprises and some major shifts in emphasis for the US. Given the importance of that country to global and regional stability, it is no wonder that such shifts have caused both elation and dismay in many quarters. The first major underlying alteration of US efforts is a clear prioritisation of the Western Hemisphere. The new strategy proposes a “Trump corollary” for the
Topics : Donald Trump Business Standard Editorial Comment BS Opinion United States
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon