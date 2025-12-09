A worrying shift: New security strategy in US reflects changing worldview

The United States (US) government periodically issues a document summarising its approach to national security. The latest National Security Strategy was released last week, outlining how the administration under President Donald Trump sees the world. It contained several surprises and some major shifts in emphasis for the US. Given the importance of that country to global and regional stability, it is no wonder that such shifts have caused both elation and dismay in many quarters. The first major underlying alteration of US efforts is a clear prioritisation of the Western Hemisphere. The new strategy proposes a “Trump corollary” for the