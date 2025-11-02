Sunday, November 02, 2025 | 10:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / After the Chabahar exemption, India must push for a trade deal with the US

After the Chabahar exemption, India must push for a trade deal with the US

The pause of the export restrictions on rare earths and magnets will be a particular relief to many places, including the European Union and India, which had been caught in the crossfire

Trade negotiations
premium

There is no practical reason for India to be facing such tariffs. The Indian side is reportedly in constant touch with US negotiators, and both countries must urgently address all pending issues to arrive at a mutually beneficial trade deal.

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2025 | 10:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a brief meeting — less than two hours in total — Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping hammered out a truce in the trade tensions between the United States (US) and the People’s Republic of China. This was hardly a win for the US and for Mr Trump in particular; if anything, Mr Xi’s decision to refuse to give an inch on trade appears to have been vindicated. In return for ending its various restrictions and licensing requirements for the export of rare earths, Beijing has managed a postponement of Mr Trump’s hefty tariffs. This is not
Topics : BS Opinion Chabahar project US India relations
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon